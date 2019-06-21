On to Prague with Junior Team Canada

Ball hockey players from Ridge Meadows association

Two Maple Ridge ball hockey players are part of the Junior Team Canada program.

Mason Louie and Ben Fontaine will both be with the under-16 Team Canada West squad, after having been scouted at the Junior Nationals in Fredericton, NB last August. They leave for Prague, Czech Republic, this Saturday to compete the U16 World Cup.

The players from the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association were chosen by a team of eight scouts and evaluators.

READ ALSO: Ridge players help B.C. haul in medals at nationals

Louie was the youngest player at the national event, and received the tournament MVP award for defencemen.

He is again the youngest player on the team headed for Prague, and also made the under-15 Team B.C. Wolverines which will host nationals this July in Coquitlam and Burnaby.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aaron Brown overcomes chilly temperatures to win 100 metres at Harry Jerome track meet

Just Posted

Mission Thrift Store turns 20 in Maple Ridge

$6,000 in cash and a Cloisonné vase two of the interesting finds over the past two decades

Maple Ridge MP, political opponents spout about pipeline expansion

Too slow for Conservative, step backward says Green

Yennadon site could become employment lands

Maple Ridge planners looking at commercial/industrial development

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at Maple Ridge school

Students at James Cameron School reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Ridge RCMP seek suspect in alleged sexual assault

Teenage girl was taking bus to Maple Ridge from Port Coquitlam.

WATCH: Chinook go free at the ARMS Father’s Day Fish Release

The annual release has been taking place for about 20 years

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Man struck by bus during altercation in Burnaby dies

No charges have been laid, as police continue their investigations

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP believe missing three-year-old boy now with parents

Police are now saying they don’t believe Brycein is in any harm, but want to speak with his parents

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Most Read