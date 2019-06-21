On to Prague with Junior Team Canada

Two Maple Ridge ball hockey players are part of the Junior Team Canada program.

Mason Louie and Ben Fontaine will both be with the under-16 Team Canada West squad, after having been scouted at the Junior Nationals in Fredericton, NB last August. They leave for Prague, Czech Republic, this Saturday to compete the U16 World Cup.

The players from the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association were chosen by a team of eight scouts and evaluators.

Louie was the youngest player at the national event, and received the tournament MVP award for defencemen.

He is again the youngest player on the team headed for Prague, and also made the under-15 Team B.C. Wolverines which will host nationals this July in Coquitlam and Burnaby.



