Ontario Blue beats B.C. to stay undefeated at women’s U18 championship

Jenna Buglioni and Anne Cherkowski supplied the offence for B.C

Kristina Bahl’s goal 6:15 into the third period stood as the winner as Ontario Blue defeated British Columbia 5-2 on Thursday in round-robin play at the women’s under-18 nationa championship.

Mya Vaslet, Kathryn Stockdale, Madison Desmarais and Alyssa Machado, into an empty net, also scored as Ontario Blue (3-0-0) remained undefeated.

Jenna Buglioni and Anne Cherkowski supplied the offence for B.C (1-2-0).

In the late game Thursday, Quebec (2-1-0) got 17 saves from Julia Minotti en route to a 4-1 win over Manitoba (0-3-0).

In round-robin play in Winkler, Man., Alberta improved to 1-2-0 with a 2-1 win over Atlantic (0-2-1), and Ontario Red (3-0-0) earned 4-2 win over Saskatchewan (2-1-0).

The Canadian Press

