The Meadow Ridge Moose have yet to loose a game this season. (Contributed)

Pena leads undefeated Moose to win

Tops scoring on women’s hockey circuit

Payge Pena was the first star of the week in the South Coast Women’s Hockey League, and her Meadow Ridge Moose have gone undefeated through their first eight games.

The first-place Moose have seven wins and a tie, and were riding a streak of three straight shutout wins heading into Saturday’s game against the South Fraser TNT.

For most of the game it looked like their unbeaten streak was in serious danger. The TNT were up 2-0, and headed for a win until the Moose got going midway through the third period.

Emily Jude of Pitt Meadows got them on the board. Then Maple Ridge’s Pena scored a tying goal, set up Shea Weighill for the winner and finally added an empty netter for her third point.

A SCWHL first-team all-star in each of the past two seasons, the NCAA alumnus from St. Cloud State University leads the league with six goals and 15 points in five games played. The Moose outshot their opponents 20-4 in the third period.

The Moose maintains a strong core of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows players, despite now playing their games out of Langley.

Sabrina Mathias got the win in goal on Saturday, and now has won all four of her games, two with shutouts, and has allowed just five goals. She is a former Meadow Ridge Barraca, as are Jude, who has five goals and eight points in eight games. She is in her sixth season with the team

Maple Ridge’s Madeline Cockrill is another former Barracuda having a strong season, with seven points in eight games.

 

