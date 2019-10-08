The Silvertips acquired forward Tyson Phare from Lethbridge on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round bantam pick in 2023. (Erica Perreaux/Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Phare traded to Silvertips

Maple Ridge product will play wing for new WHL club

Maple Ridge major junior player Tyson Phare has been traded to the Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips in Washington State.

He was acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the bantam draft in 2023.

“I was told he might be available about a week ago and I did my homework, and I thought, ‘Boy this could be a nice addition,’ ” Silvertips general manager Garry Davidson told Black Press. “I like his age at 17, what he’s accomplished in the past as a bantam and I like his physical size. He’s a good-sized young man, and we certainly needed to add more size as well up front.”

Phare was originally drafted by the Prince George Cougars 18th overall in the 2017 WHL draft.

He stands 6’2”, weighs 194 pounds, comes in with pedigree, but little production at the WHL level thus far in his young career.

He was traded to the Hurricanes in May for Fischer O’Brien on the day of the 2019 bantam draft. He was held without a point in two games for the Hurricanes this season.

He left the Cougars as a 16-year-old in 2018-2019, after playing just 16 games without recording a point. He returned to Delta Hockey Academy Prep, recording eight points (one goal, nine assist) in 10 games.

He put up 29 goals and 46 points in 33 games for the Ride Meadows Rustlers Bantam A1 team in the 2015-2016 season, then moved on to the Yale Hockey Academy. He also played two games for the Ridge Meadows Flames junior B team last season.

 

