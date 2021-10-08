Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull leads the troops during a training camp session at Abbotsford Centre on Friday (Oct. 8). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull leads the troops during a training camp session at Abbotsford Centre on Friday (Oct. 8). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks continue training camp

Shots from day three at Abbotsford Centre, DiPietro and Dries joining Abbotsford AHL club

The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural training camp continued with day three on Friday (Oct. 8).

The team took part in offensive zone drills, three-on-two’s, one-on-one’s and other tasks in advance of the team’s first game on Oct. 16.

The final day of training camp occurs on Saturday (Oct. 9).

The team heads to California for games on 16, 17 and 19 for one game against the Bakersfield Condors and two against the Ontario Reign.

The home opener then occurs on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. when the Henderson Silver Knights come to the Abbotsford Centre. The two teams then clash again at the AC on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

In other Abbotsford Canucks news, it was announced that goalie Michael DiPietro and forward Sheldon Dries have both been sent to Abbotsford.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks open first-ever training camp

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Maple Ridge cyclist heads to France for track cycling world championships
Next story
Rugby Canada provides details of its high-performance program review

Just Posted

Maple Ridge city hall. (Neil Corbett/The News)
2 new council workshop meetings added to Maple Ridge schedule

Natali Leduc shared this photo of this year’s cosmos-themed pumpkin. (Natali Leduc Facebook/Special to The News)
Carve out the universe in this year’s Pumpkinotron 440

Sale of condos saw 1.6 per cent increase all through the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media file)
Condo sales double in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members recently completed their annual hover entry-exit training recertification. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue learn about helicopter safety in Pitt Meadows