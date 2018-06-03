Laura-Jane (L.J.) Tidball watched and cheered from the sidelines as her teammates from Canada rode in the Nations Cup Sunday at her own tbird show park. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

She may have been watching from the sidelines, but Laura-Jane (L.J.) Tidball’s voice could be heard around much of the course when she cheered on her teammates in the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup held in Langley today.

Her team, Team Canada, didn’t bring home gold Sunday, but it did place second during the third leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup this afternoon.

L.J. was selected as the fifth, or substitute for the Canada team for this round of competition, which was held at her family’s own Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) in Langley.

And while she was not called upon to ride, Tidball was suited up and ready if needed, and ringside throughout much of the competition offering moral support.

Tidball was excited by the outcome her team did achieve, and particularly happy for her long-time friend and fellow Langley rider Tiffany Foster and her success on the course.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM

Out of the 19 participants riding Sunday, Foster and her 16-year-old gelding Victor rode second in the competition.

They managed one of only two “double clear” rides – meaning they didn’t lose points knocking down any jumps during her two rounds.

Other team Canada members who rode included Keean White on Freedom Z, Jonathon Millar on Daveau, and Mario Deslauriers and Bardolina.

Tidball, who debuted as a member of the Canadian show jumping team in Coapexpan, Mexico, helped secure the Canadian win there back at the end of April.

RELATED: Langley’s L.J. Tidball debuts and wins in Mexican Nations Cup

For grabbing top spot Sunday in Langley, Ireland won the $400,000 purse and a chance to go on to Nations Cup finals in Barcelona from Oct. 4 to 7.

Likewise, Canada, too, earned a berth in Barcelona today.

While Ireland won with 12 points, Canada took second with 18 points, and Mexico earned third spot with 25 points in the third leg of the Nations Cup jumping competition for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean league.

Of note, last year’s Nations Cup, held in Langley, saw Ireland’s Connor Swail take home the bling. He was back on the course again this year, as part of the Irish team, and once again had a chance to be make a victory lap at tbird after the damp day of riding.

There were five teams competing this year. Also in the running were the U.S. and Brazil.

• Stay tuned for more…

 

Previous story
Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts
Next story
Burrards down Lakers for third win

Just Posted

Burrards down Lakers for third win

Curtis Dickson paces Ridge with four goals and two assists.

Car Boot Sale for Starfish packs in Maple Ridge

The third annual sale takes place at Burnett Fellowship Church on June 9

Seniors Week packed with things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seniors Week runs June 3 to 9

Hundreds raise money for hospital in Maple Ridge

The Fund Run took place Sunday morning at Fairview elementary

Air cadets celebrate 64th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

There were drill, band and first aid demonstrations at 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets ceremonial review

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

Most Read