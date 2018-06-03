PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

Laura-Jane (L.J.) Tidball watched and cheered from the sidelines as her teammates from Canada rode in the Nations Cup Sunday at her own tbird show park. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

She may have been watching from the sidelines, but Laura-Jane (L.J.) Tidball’s voice could be heard around much of the course when she cheered on her teammates in the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup held in Langley today.

Her team, Team Canada, didn’t bring home gold Sunday, but it did place second during the third leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup this afternoon.

L.J. was selected as the fifth, or substitute for the Canada team for this round of competition, which was held at her family’s own Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) in Langley.

And while she was not called upon to ride, Tidball was suited up and ready if needed, and ringside throughout much of the competition offering moral support.

Tidball was excited by the outcome her team did achieve, and particularly happy for her long-time friend and fellow Langley rider Tiffany Foster and her success on the course.

Out of the 19 participants riding Sunday, Foster and her 16-year-old gelding Victor rode second in the competition.

They managed one of only two “double clear” rides – meaning they didn’t lose points knocking down any jumps during her two rounds.

Other team Canada members who rode included Keean White on Freedom Z, Jonathon Millar on Daveau, and Mario Deslauriers and Bardolina.

Tidball, who debuted as a member of the Canadian show jumping team in Coapexpan, Mexico, helped secure the Canadian win there back at the end of April.

For grabbing top spot Sunday in Langley, Ireland won the $400,000 purse and a chance to go on to Nations Cup finals in Barcelona from Oct. 4 to 7.

Likewise, Canada, too, earned a berth in Barcelona today.

While Ireland won with 12 points, Canada took second with 18 points, and Mexico earned third spot with 25 points in the third leg of the Nations Cup jumping competition for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean league.

Of note, last year’s Nations Cup, held in Langley, saw Ireland’s Connor Swail take home the bling. He was back on the course again this year, as part of the Irish team, and once again had a chance to be make a victory lap at tbird after the damp day of riding.

There were five teams competing this year. Also in the running were the U.S. and Brazil.

