PHOTOS: Cloverdale Spurs battle Ridge Meadows Royals

The Cloverdale Spurs played the Ridge Meadows Royals June 27 in a Tadpole division game (U8) at Cloverdale Ball Park.
The game was originally scheduled for 11 a.m., but was moved earlier in the morning to avoid the heat. The teams also agreed to play only five innings (instead of six) in the exhibition match.
Cloverdale head coach Vinny Dumas’s team seemed to come out on top as the kids hit well and fielded well.
But Nor Ljunggren’s Ridge Meadows squad, having to play with slightly different rules for the first time, adjusted well and finished the game strong with solid hitting, base running, and fielding.
Cloverdale’s next game is in the coming weeks, while Ridge Meadows plays again July 4 vs. the North Shore Baseball Association.
Both the Spurs and Royals will host their own U8 tournaments in July.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
BaseballCloverdalemaple ridgePitt Meadows