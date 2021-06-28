PHOTOS: Cloverdale Spurs battle Ridge Meadows Royals

The Cloverdale Spurs Tadpole team (U8) field the ball in a game against the Ridge Meadows Royals June 27 at Cloverdale Ball Park. On this play, the Spurs’ second baseman (glove in the air) snags a pop fly as a Ridge Meadows baserunner darts back to first. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Cloverdale’s third baseman makes a play against Ridge Meadows June 27 at in a U8 game at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Cloverdale’s right fielder makes a play against Ridge Meadows June 27 at in a U8 game at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Cloverdale’s shorty and left fielder collide while trying to make a play against Ridge Meadows June 27. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Cloverdale’s shortstop holds the ball after an infield collision during a game against Ridge Meadows June 27. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Coaches from both teams confer during a U8 summer ball game June 27 at Cloverdale Ball Park. The Spurs played the Ridge Meadows Royals in an exhibition game in intense heat. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Spurs’ pitcher tosses a ball to Ridge Meadows assistant coach Kris Schmidt. Teams at the U8 level both use a pitching machine. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Ridge Meadows runner beats out the throw to first. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Pause in the action June 27 at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Cloverdale Spurs’ head coach Vinny Dumas chats to the ump. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Ridge Meadows base runner trots to third. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Head coach Vinny Dumas uses a pitching machine to pitch to his own team. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Cloverdale player fouls off a pitch. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Third base coach. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Spurs’ base runner trots to third. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Cloverdale player fouls off a pitch. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Cloverdale Spurs try to stay cool during a game in intense heat June 27 at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Spurs’ base runner turns for home. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Spurs’ first base coach looks on as Ridge Meadows get ready to face the next Spurs’ batter. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A Cloverdale player makes contact with the ball. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Cloverdale Spurs played the Ridge Meadows Royals June 27 in a Tadpole division game (U8) at Cloverdale Ball Park.

The game was originally scheduled for 11 a.m., but was moved earlier in the morning to avoid the heat. The teams also agreed to play only five innings (instead of six) in the exhibition match.

Cloverdale head coach Vinny Dumas’s team seemed to come out on top as the kids hit well and fielded well.

But Nor Ljunggren’s Ridge Meadows squad, having to play with slightly different rules for the first time, adjusted well and finished the game strong with solid hitting, base running, and fielding.

SEE ALSO: Play ball! Game on for Cloverdale ball players

SEE ALSO: Baseball returns to Cloverdale after players lost entire season last year

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale minor baseball player signs to play college ball in the U.S.

Cloverdale’s next game is in the coming weeks, while Ridge Meadows plays again July 4 vs. the North Shore Baseball Association.

Both the Spurs and Royals will host their own U8 tournaments in July.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BaseballCloverdalemaple ridgePitt Meadows