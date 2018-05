Emily Blad with lots of room to spare in the high jump. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Golden Ears Eagles track club hosted an elementary track and field meet on Saturday at Maple Ridge secondary.

The annual Eagle Classic Track Meet will see the local club host some 20 clubs from around the Lower Mainland, bringing approximately 400 athletes. There are a lot of bright yellow jerseys out there, as the local club has about 60 of its members getting a taste of competition.

Results to follow.

Luchas James was competing in his first track meet with the Eagles on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Zachary Grummisch (right) of the Golden Ears Eagles wins his sprint heat. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)