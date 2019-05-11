Photos: Eagles host annual track meet

Record turnout for event at Maple Ridge secondary

The meet was mostly for athletes in Grades 3-7, but there were masters and open races as well. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears Track and Field Club held their 14th annual Eagle Classic meet on Saturday at Maple Ridge Secondary.

Organizers said there were a record turnout for the event, with an estimated 450 people.

The meet is aimed at athletes in Grades 3-7, with a few races in masters and open classes for more seasoned runners.

Eagle Yuma Sugiyama (left) runs the 9/10 year old girls 60m race. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Eagle team member Sienna Koshlay (left) grabbed her hat off her head in the 60m sprint. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Two Eagles runners in yellow, Cannen King (184) and Kristjan Hall wait for the starter’s pistol. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Danika Wilkes of the Eagles team finishes strong. She who would be the niece of the late Nick Wilkes, a Maple Ridge track and field star, in whose memory the Nick Wilkes Invitation meet is hosted by Maple Ridge secondary every year. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Zahara Adomi of the Eagles delivers the shot put in the under-13 girls class. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)