Photos: Eagles host annual track meet

Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears Track and Field Club held their 14th annual Eagle Classic meet on Saturday at Maple Ridge Secondary.
Organizers said there were a record turnout for the event, with an estimated 450 people.
The meet is aimed at athletes in Grades 3-7, with a few races in masters and open classes for more seasoned runners.
Eagle Yuma Sugiyama (left) runs the 9/10 year old girls 60m race. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Eagle team member Sienna Koshlay (left) grabbed her hat off her head in the 60m sprint. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Two Eagles runners in yellow, Cannen King (184) and Kristjan Hall wait for the starter’s pistol. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Danika Wilkes of the Eagles team finishes strong. She who would be the niece of the late Nick Wilkes, a Maple Ridge track and field star, in whose memory the Nick Wilkes Invitation meet is hosted by Maple Ridge secondary every year. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Zahara Adomi of the Eagles delivers the shot put in the under-13 girls class. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Luke Drafi of the Eagles throws the javelin. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)