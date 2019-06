Top kids in Grades 4-7 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows compete

St. Patrick’s Celtics Grade 4 relay Gavin Tuck takes the baton from Jonah Chambers during the district track and field meet, held at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday and Friday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The elementary school track and field championship for School District 42 was held at Maple Ridge Secondary on Thursday and Friday this week.

The top athletes in Grades 4-7 from the school track meets met in competition over the two days.

Results to follow.



Joshua Yeung of the Maple Ridge Christian Hornets competes in the long jump. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)