PHOTOS: Fraser Valley teams flock to Chilliwack for first flag football jamboree of season

Dozens of flag football teams were in Chilliwack on the weekend.
Saturday, April 22 marked the first flag football jamboree of the season for the Valley Community Football League.
Five Fraser Valley leagues – Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association, Mission Niners Football, North Langley Football Association, Meadow Ridge Football Association, and Abbotsford Falcons Football Association – were at Townsend Park throughout the day playing on 12 fields.
Kids competed in U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-19 divisions.
