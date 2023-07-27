Alex Paterson (right) helped the BC U19 female box lacrosse team win gold at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (NAIG/Special to The News)

PHOTOS: Indigenous Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes bring home NAIG medals

Team B.C. had the second-highest medal total, just behind Team Saskatchewan

B.C. athletes have a lot to be proud of after their impressive performances at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), which saw Team BC win a total of 160 medals, the second-highest amount in the games.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes were responsible for more than a dozen of these medals across several different sports.

Kirin Bullock received the most medals amongst any local athletes, with the star swimmer earning five gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Outside of the water, the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes were just as impressive, with five lacrosse players helping their respective teams find their way to the podium.

Sisters Ryan Paterson and Alex Paterson put on quite the show on the U19 female box lacrosse team, earning gold medals after a close 10-8 win against Team Ontario.

For the boys, Troy Muise and Ramiro Stewart-Parsons also helped their U16 male box lacrosse team make it to the finals against Team Ontario. However, unlike their female counterparts, Muise and Stewart-Parsons were unable to get the win, instead earning silver medals in an extremely close 7-6 loss.

Joshua Mills was the sole local player on the U19 male box lacrosse team, where he also slid into a second-place finish after a nail-biting 11-9 loss to Team Ontario.

On the softball diamond, Brooke Wharf and Lilly Beedle helped Team BC enter the finals with a winning 4-2 record. However, inclement weather led to the final matches being cancelled, giving both Team Saskatchewan and Team BC bronze medals in U16 female softball.

Indigenous

 

Brooke Wharf (centre) helped the BC U16 female softball team win bronze at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (NAIG/Special to The News)

Lilly Beedle and Brooke Wharf helped the BC U16 female softball team win bronze at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ryan Paterson (left) and Alex Paterson (right) helped the BC U19 female box lacrosse team win gold at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)

Ramiro Stewart-Parsons (left) and Troy Muise (right) helped the BC U16 male box lacrosse team win silver at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, while Joshua Mills (centre) helped the U19 male team win silver. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)

Alex Paterson (centre) helped the BC U19 female box lacrosse team win gold at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (NAIG/Special to The News)

Ryan Paterson (right) helped the BC U19 female box lacrosse team win gold at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (NAIG/Special to The News)

