PHOTOS: Junior Maple Ridge rugby players become national champions

The BC Bears U16 boys rugby team beat Alberta to win gold at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships. (Rick MacDonald - BC Rugby/Special to The News) The BC Bears U16 boys rugby team beat Alberta to win gold at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships. (Rick MacDonald - BC Rugby/Special to The News) The BC Bears U18 girls rugby team beat the Ontario Blues to win gold at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships. (Rick MacDonald - BC Rugby/Special to The News) Maple Ridge’s Oliver Lenahan helped the BC Bears U16 boys rugby team win gold at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships. (BC Rugby/Special to The News) Maple Ridge’s Kamryn Howlett helped the BC Bears U18 girls rugby team win gold at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships. (BC Rugby/Special to The News) Maple Ridge’s Oliver Lenahan helped the BC Bears U16 boys rugby team win gold at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge rugby players have returned from Alberta as champions after earning first-place finishes at the Western Canadian Championships.

All four of the BC Bears teams had great performances that put them into the gold medal matches.

Three of the four teams even managed to win first place in their divisions, with the U16 girls settling for second place after an unfortunate loss to the Ontario Blues in the final.

U18

The defending champion U18 boys team opened their tournament with a 12-7 win over Alberta and a 22-5 win over the Pacific Northwest Loggers. On the second day, the Bears beat Saskatchewan 55-0 and Manitoba 43-0. That set up a battle for gold against Ontario, which they won 15-0.

The U18 girls, which featured Kamryn Howlett of Maple Ridge, met and beat Saskatchewan 43-0 and Manitoba 56-0 to open the event on Friday and followed it up with a 21-10 over Ontario on Saturday in a preview of the final. They then beat Manitoba 38-3 to advance to the finals and a rematch with Ontario.

The Bears were victorious against Ontario in the gold medal game as they fought hard to a 14-10 win and the title of Western Canadian champions.

U16

Maple Ridge’s Oliver Lenahan helped the U16 boys go four-for-four in their fixtures first beating Alberta 36-0, then Manitoba 71-0 on the tournament’s opening day. On the second day of the Western Canadian Championship event, the Bears beat Manitoba 76-0 and Alberta 42-0. The final morning of the event saw yet another B.C. victory over Alberta, earning the Bears gold.

The girls U16 team opened the tournament with a 32-0 victory over Alberta before falling to Ontario 41-5. The following day the Bears beat Saskatchewan 42-5 before a semi-final win that sent them to the final against Ontario. After an incredible battle, the U16 girls earned silver.

– with files from Sarah Simpson