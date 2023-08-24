PHOTOS: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes win medals at box lacrosse nationals

Team BC won gold in the first-ever U13 girls festival division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News) Team BC won gold in the first-ever U13 girls festival division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Team BC Lacrosse/Special to The News) Team BC won silver in the U13 boys division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Team BC Lacrosse/Special to The News) Team BC won silver in the U17 boys division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Team BC Lacrosse/Special to The News) Team BC won silver in the U15 girls division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Team BC Lacrosse/Special to The News) Team BC won silver in the U15 boys division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News) Team BC won silver in the U17 girls division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News) Team BC won bronze in the U22 girls division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Team BC Lacrosse/Special to The News)

Team BC put together quite an impressive streak of wins at this year’s minor box lacrosse national championships, which took place last week in Saskatchewan.

Tournaments were held for U13 boys, U13 girls, U15 boys, U15 girls, U17 boys, U17 girls, and U22 girls.

U13 Boys

The U13 boys B.C. team – which featured Maple Ridge players Jacson Bradbeer, Tanner Craiggs, Dawson Malawsky, William Nichols, and Hunter Vanderwal – got off to a hot start, winning all four of their initial games and only allowing a total of six goals to be scored on them.

However, their winning streak came to an end in the final match against Team Ontario. After letting Ontario score five unanswered goals, Team BC finally began to retaliate in the third period, with Bradbeer scoring one of the team’s three goals and Malawsky putting up an assist of his own. But it wasn’t enough to hold Ontario at bay, who took the win and the gold medal by a score of 8-3.

U13 Girls

The U13 girls followed a similar path to the boys, winning each of their first four games, thanks to help from Maple Ridge players Sydney Hamilton, Ella Jakovljevich, Madison Rennie, Ashleigh Rope, and Eleena Stewart, as well as Pitt Meadows players Addison Desjarlais, Frankie Hoy, and Isla Lockwood.

They also entered the final match against Team Ontario, but unlike the boys, were able to grind out a win. Team BC opened the match with a goal from Sophie Powell, with an assist from Stewart, which was followed up by a goal from Lockwood.

Team Ontario responded in the second period with a goal of their own, but Powell was able to tack on another goal to keep them at bay. The third period saw each team add one more goal, with Team BC taking the gold with a final score of 4-2.

U15 Boys

Team BC was an unstoppable freight train in the U15 boys division, with Maple Ridge players Colton Craiggs, Jordan Gagnon, Silas Gagnon, and Quinn Hunter, along with Pitt Meadows player William Lockwood VI helping the team to win every game to earn a spot in the gold-medal match against Team Ontario.

Despite entering the second period of the final game in a 1-0 deficit, Team BC rebounded quickly, putting up three goals within 10 minutes, including one from Craiggs, which was assisted by Lockwood VI.

Craiggs wasn’t finished, adding yet another goal in the third period to help Team BC take the lead. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough to clutch the gold, with Team Ontario adding two more goals to close out the game 6-5.

U15 Girls

Despite starting the tournament with a 4-3 loss to Ontario in the U15 girls division, Team BC continued to fight hard with help from Maple Ridge players Paige Downey and Charlie Kallin, and earned five consecutive wins to put them up against Team Ontario in the finals.

It was a fairly low-scoring event at first, with regulation time ending with a 1-1 tie that forced a fourth period in which both teams really came alive. A back-and-forth of goal-scoring continued until Team Ontario buried one into the back of the net with less than a minute remaining and took the gold in the 4-3 match.

U17 Boys

Maple Ridge players Riley Alexander and Brendan Marcher were both part of the Team BC U17 boys squad, which overcame an early loss against Team Alberta and found their way into the gold medal match against Team Ontario.

Both teams wasted no time putting goals on the scoreboard, with a combined eight goals being scored in the first period alone. The match remained pretty competitive until the third period, when Team Ontario finished out the game with three unanswered goals, beating Team BC 11-7 and forcing them to take the silver-medal finish.

U17 Girls

Team BC managed to avoid a single loss throughout the first nine games in the U17 girls division, largely thanks to help from Maple Ridge players Kalle Cooper, Mya Jakovljevich, and Taliyah Martinez, as well as Pitt Meadows player Ryan Paterson.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t successfully hold back Team Ontario in the final match, suffering a 5-2 loss that earned them silver medals.

U22 Girls

The U22 girls division of Team BC utilized the skills of its players – including Maple Ridge athletes Garrett Atkins and Kameko Hall, as well as Pitt Meadows athlete Alex Paterson – to get off to a hot start that included three consecutive wins. However, their match against Team Ontario broke that streak, with the team then suffering another loss against Team Alberta.

This rough string of losses put Team BC in the bronze-medal match against Team Quebec, where the B.C. squad dominated the game from the very start, with Paterson putting up one of the team’s seven goals in the 7-3 victory that earned them the podium finish.

When the championships finally wrapped up on Aug. 19, Team BC came away with one gold, five silver, and one bronze.