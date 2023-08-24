PHOTOS: Maple Ridge paddler wins 8 medals at dragon boat world championships

Aldine Castres helped Team Canada win eight medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand. (Aldine Castres/Special to The News) Aldine Castres (centre) helped Team Canada win eight medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand. (Aldine Castres/Special to The News) Aldine Castres (centre-right) helped Team Canada win eight medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand. (Aldine Castres/Special to The News) Aldine Castres helped Team Canada win eight medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand. (Aldine Castres/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge paddler has made history by helping Canada’s inaugural para dragon boat team win gold at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

The annual competition drew teams from all over the world to Thailand, where races were held across a variety of categories, with Team Canada coming out on top with a combined total of 101 medals.

55-year-old Aldine Castres competed in several categories throughout the week-long contest, and was able to help bring in eight of these medals, including three gold, three silver, and two bronze.

“Our proudest accomplishment was getting a gold medal in the PD-1 Small Boat 2000m distance,” said Castres. “My all-ladies para crew beat an all-men’s crew from the Philippines.”

Castres achieved podium finishes for both the PD-1 and PD-2 para dragon teams, which were the first of these team types that Canada had ever sent to the world championships. But looking back at her time at the championships, Castres said she isn’t focused on all the medals she took home with her.

“For me, it was not all about the actual medals, but the chance to display the endless possibilities one has with the right support,” she said. “As teammates, we performed in a way that would make Canadians proud.”

Overcoming her crippling anxiety to not only compete but also win medals at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships was not an easy task for Castres. But she found the strength to do it by leaning on her family and friends, who supported her throughout the entire journey.

One particular person who she explained had a major impact on her success at the international competition was her para national team head coach Katy Milne.

“Katy set me up for success in an environment where I could have been consumed with overwhelming emotions and struggles, stifling my ability to be the athlete that I am,” said Castres.

“Do not get me wrong, I am the adult para-athlete who has worked extremely hard to be chosen to represent Canada on the world stage. I did that! I control that! But Katy fostered the inclusive dragon boat environment which led to each and every para-athlete to success in their own right. She has an ability to see each para-athlete as an individual puzzle piece beautifully interlocking to create a masterpiece.”

With her first World Dragon Boat Racing Championships under her belt, Castres is already looking forward to what’s next.

“This has been my first round of tryouts and successes in worlds but certainly not my last,” she said. “There is a new buzz over social media. This is just the beginning for the para division.”