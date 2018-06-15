Maple Ridge Skating Coaches (from left) Brenda Boulin, Elyse Marlo, McKenna Kwast. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition
The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.
The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosted it’s annual FUN competition at Planet Ice on June 14th.
Skaters from all levels were placed onto different color teams and hit the ice to showcase skills they’ve learned during the club’s skate season.
The event included prizes for best costume, best sportsmanship and best cheering.
This year the blue team was the winner.
Maple Ridge skating club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)
Skaters dressed up for the costume competition. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge Skating Club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge Skating Club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)
Teammates cheer on fellow skaters. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)