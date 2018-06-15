Maple Ridge Skating Coaches (from left) Brenda Boulin, Elyse Marlo, McKenna Kwast. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosted it’s annual FUN competition at Planet Ice on June 14th.

Skaters from all levels were placed onto different color teams and hit the ice to showcase skills they’ve learned during the club’s skate season.

The event included prizes for best costume, best sportsmanship and best cheering.

This year the blue team was the winner.

 

Maple Ridge skating club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Skaters dressed up for the costume competition. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge Skating Club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge Skating Club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Teammates cheer on fellow skaters. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Just Posted

City’s largest tower proposal gets the initial nod

Maple Ridge council gives 35-storey project first reading

Location for supportive housing, homeless shelter now up to Maple Ridge council

Minister Selina Robinson tells city Rapid Response to Homelessness in place.

Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

SPCA can do little without information of dog owners

Beare defends decision to bail on World Cup bid

Tourism minister said there are too many financial unknowns

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Sonar search set for Saturday for man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

Most Read