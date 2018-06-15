PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosted it’s annual FUN competition at Planet Ice on June 14th.

Skaters from all levels were placed onto different color teams and hit the ice to showcase skills they’ve learned during the club’s skate season.

The event included prizes for best costume, best sportsmanship and best cheering.

This year the blue team was the winner.

Maple Ridge skating club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Skaters dressed up for the costume competition. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge Skating Club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge Skating Club member performs a solo routine. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)