PHOTOS: Maple Ridge trades money for knowledge in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Maple Ridge may not have gotten the big prize from the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest, but the experience still brought plenty of benefits to the city.

That’s the message that Tonya Lynch, director of sponsorship and community engagement for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA), explained on Saturday night, minutes after it was announced that West Lorne, Ont. had beaten Maple Ridge in the annual contest.

“I’ve never been in second place and felt so happy,” said Lynch.

“The fact that our association came together, and it actually taught people new to the association just how much Rustler pride there is. It improved our working relationship with the city. We have to work so closely with them, and this has built bridges for years to come, I think.”

Sabriena Eyford, U7 division manager for RMMHA, agreed with Lynch’s statement, explaining that the past month had really been a shining moment for the community.

“I think our entire community came together for this,” said Eyford.

“I don’t think there’s one person out there who wasn’t proud of us, and I’m proud of our community. That’s why there’s tears in my eyes, because I am so proud of every single person for stepping up, whether they play hockey or not. We have so much to be proud of.”

In addition to the runner-up prize of $25,000 for arena upgrades, Lynch said that the hockey association also received another big prize from organizing this Kraft Hockeyville campaign.

“There’s been a lot of lessons learned,” she said. “Lessons in terms of how we engage the community for other events down the road.”

Although Maple Ridge will be unable to enter the contest again for another 10 years, both Lynch and Eyford made it clear that they would support any other B.C. community that tries to make a run for Kraft Hockeyville 2024.