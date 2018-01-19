Man up
Pitt Meadows Marauders big man Giovanni Manu caused matchup nightmares for the SRT Titans in senior boys basketball action on Tuesday night. He led his team to a 87-46 win in their first league game in the triple A Fraser Valley East, as he put up 23 points and had 15 rebounds. Caleb Kinney also scored 14 for Pitt.
(Neil Corbett/
THE NEWS)
Photos: Marauders open season with win over Titans
Senior boys high school hoops league action underway in Maple Ridge
The Pitt Meadows Marauders beat the SRT Titans by a score of 87-46 on Tuesday night, in Pitt’s first game of the regular season in the triple A Fraser Valley East league in senior boys basketball action.
The Titans have started the season 0-3.
Maple Ridge secondary is off to a 2-0 start in the regular season, with wins over Garibaldi 77-45 and Thomas Haney 71-48.
Titan Nick Huliganga and Marauder Ryan Crockett battle for a loose ball.
Marauder Cole Leon goes in for a layup against SRT defenders Nathan Allman (10) and Adesola Adegbola (23). Leon, a Grade 11, had a strong game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.