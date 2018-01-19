Photos: Marauders open season with win over Titans

Man up Pitt Meadows Marauders big man Giovanni Manu caused matchup nightmares for the SRT Titans in senior boys basketball action on Tuesday night. He led his team to a 87-46 win in their first league game in the triple A Fraser Valley East, as he put up 23 points and had 15 rebounds. Caleb Kinney also scored 14 for Pitt. (Neil Corbett/ THE NEWS)

The Pitt Meadows Marauders beat the SRT Titans by a score of 87-46 on Tuesday night, in Pitt’s first game of the regular season in the triple A Fraser Valley East league in senior boys basketball action.

The Titans have started the season 0-3.

Maple Ridge secondary is off to a 2-0 start in the regular season, with wins over Garibaldi 77-45 and Thomas Haney 71-48.

Titan Nick Huliganga and Marauder Ryan Crockett battle for a loose ball.