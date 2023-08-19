PHOTOS: Pitt Meadows charity tournament brings colour to world of golf

Donations went through the roof at the second annual Citadel Roof and Building Maintenance charity golf tournament last weekend.

Andrea Sanders, people operations manager for Citadel, explained that the golf tournament was only as successful as it was because of the dedication of the players, donors, and sponsors.

“We raised $10,000 for the Oncology Department at Ridge Meadows Hospital through the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation,” said Sanders.

“In addition to our fundraising total, and thanks to our players’ continued support and very generous donations, Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation also raised an additional $1,920 for their Fortune 50/50 draw happening in September.”

The tournament saw dozens of golfers come out to Golden Eagle Golf Club in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 12, with many of them dressed up in zany outfits.

A tournament favourite was the Tin Cup Turistas foursome that decorated their cart to match their tropical-themed attire.

