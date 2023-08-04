PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home bronze from U17 lacrosse provincials

Ridge Meadows came away with yet another victory at the last round of youth lacrosse provincials of the year, as the U17 team won bronze in the A1 division.
The Vancouver Island tournament had the U17 Burrards going up against the Juan De Fuca Whalers in the opening round, with the Burrards making quick work of the Whalers in a dominant 7-2 win.
The Burrards then proceeded to beat the Surrey Rebels, but were unable to conquer the Langley Thunder in a close 5-4 matchup.
However, the Ridge Meadows team rebounded quickly with a 5-2 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs.
In a surprise turn of events, the Whalers looked like an entirely new team in their second match against the Burrards, which saw the Whalers being the dominant team this time and securing a 10-4 victory for themselves.
This last loss slotted the Burrards into the bronze medal game against the Adanacs, where both teams matched one another point for point until the final minute, forcing the game into overtime. Eventually, the Burrards were able to find the back of the net to secure their hard-earned 5-4 win and take home the bronze medals.
Tyson Craiggs, president of the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, said that he and the rest of the organization are incredibly proud of how well the players and coaches did.
“It was a good ending to a storybook season for the Burrards association. Five very good teams battled it out over there on the rock,” said Craiggs.
The Ridge Meadows all-star player award of the tournament was awarded to Jett Burns, with Conor O’Brien getting the fair play award.
Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.