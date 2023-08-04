PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home bronze from U17 lacrosse provincials

The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows came away with yet another victory at the last round of youth lacrosse provincials of the year, as the U17 team won bronze in the A1 division.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Burrards find gold at U15 lacrosse provincials

The Vancouver Island tournament had the U17 Burrards going up against the Juan De Fuca Whalers in the opening round, with the Burrards making quick work of the Whalers in a dominant 7-2 win.

The Burrards then proceeded to beat the Surrey Rebels, but were unable to conquer the Langley Thunder in a close 5-4 matchup.

However, the Ridge Meadows team rebounded quickly with a 5-2 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs.

In a surprise turn of events, the Whalers looked like an entirely new team in their second match against the Burrards, which saw the Whalers being the dominant team this time and securing a 10-4 victory for themselves.

This last loss slotted the Burrards into the bronze medal game against the Adanacs, where both teams matched one another point for point until the final minute, forcing the game into overtime. Eventually, the Burrards were able to find the back of the net to secure their hard-earned 5-4 win and take home the bronze medals.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Tyson Craiggs, president of the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, said that he and the rest of the organization are incredibly proud of how well the players and coaches did.

“It was a good ending to a storybook season for the Burrards association. Five very good teams battled it out over there on the rock,” said Craiggs.

The Ridge Meadows all-star player award of the tournament was awarded to Jett Burns, with Conor O’Brien getting the fair play award.

Lacrossemaple ridge