PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards find gold at U15 lacrosse provincials

The Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association (RMMLA) has yet another batch of gold medals to add to its collection this season after the local team got the first-place finish at the 2023 BC Lacrosse U15 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships.

The Ridge Meadows Burrards competed in the A1 division of the provincial championships, where they opened up the tournament with a 7-5 win against the Saanich Tigers.

July 21 brought two more wins for the Burrards, this time against the Langley Thunder and Juan De Fuca Whalers.

The final round-robin matchup against the Coquitlam Adanacs kept the Burrards winning streak going, with a final score of 10-2.

With their perfect record, the U15 Burrards found themselves in the gold medal match against Langley. This time, the Thunder kept the game much more competitive, forcing the Burrards to play smart and fight their way to a close 9-7 victory.

RMMLA president Tyson Craiggs said that the team fought through a lot of adversity to secure the win, including dealing with several injuries.

“Talent wins games, but intelligence and teamwork wins championships,” said Craiggs.

The U15 A1 tournament MVP was Liam Lockwood of the Burrards, with Colton Craiggs chosen as the team’s MVP for the final match and Josiah Allen being named as one of the tournament’s all-stars.

The fair play award winner for the Ridge Meadows Burrards was Jeremy Dybwad.

The last round of provincials for the RMMLA will be the U17 tournament, which takes place from July 27 to 30 in Mill Bay. Matches can be seen live on the BCSportsTV YouTube channel.