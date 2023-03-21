PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association sees great turnout for free girls lacrosse

About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News) About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News) About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News) About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News) About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News) About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News) About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

When Katie Cowieson helped organize the free girls lacrosse sessions at Maple Ridge Secondary, she had hoped for a good turnout, but wasn’t expecting such an overwhelming response from the community.

Cowieson, who is a coaching coordinator for the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, said that about 20 girls showed up to the event, coming from a wide range of ages.

“To see the sport growing for women is a really positive reflection of the times,” said Cowieson.

“We have such a great community and I love that events like this bring us together.”

After splitting the girls up into two age groups, the children aged nine and older were taught how to properly handle the ball and some of the sport’s best practices. Meanwhile, the younger kids were instructed on the basics of lacrosse, including how to hold their sticks.

Cowieson is hoping that the next two girls lacrosse sessions will be equally as successful as the first one.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity to try a sport before you go into it, so we wanted to run three sessions and make it open to the community and see who wants to come out and try it,” she said.

“We have sun in the forecast for Wednesday and I’m hoping to see some new faces and returning ones.”

The next free girls lacrosse session will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at MRSS.