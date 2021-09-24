The Vancouver Canucks training camp occurs in Abbotsford from Sept. 23 to 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Vancouver Canucks training camp occurs in Abbotsford from Sept. 23 to 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

National Hockey League team hosts event in Abbotsford for first time ever

The Vancouver Canucks have arrived in Abbotsford.

The National Hockey League team opened its training camp on Thursday (Sept. 23), and for the first time ever Abbotsford is the host city.

Friday’s (Sept. 24) day two saw players separated into two groups, followed by a scrimmage beginning at 10 a.m.

The scrimmage saw Team White defeat Team Blue 3-0. Goal scorers were: Kyle Burroughs, Jonah Gadjovich and Nic Petan. Goalies Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs combined to earn the shutout.

Camp concludes on Saturday (Sept. 25), with another scrimmage planned.

The Canucks then travel to Spokane, Wash, to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Sept. 25) and then return to the Abbotsford Centre to take on the Calgary Flames on Monday (Sept. 27).

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Ontario increases sporting events capacity, ahead of baseball playoffs, NHL season

Just Posted

Marc Dalton and wife Marlene watch votes come in from across Canada on election night. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Final count: Dalton first with 37 per cent of vote

Ridge Meadows RCMP conducting seatbelt and cellphone use checks. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP conducts two cell phone and seatbelt offense blitzes

Yin Yin Din, sister of Kyaw Din who was shot by police, speaks at a rally in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Family of Ridge Meadows RCMP shooting victim continues call for charges

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for more witnesses to come forward after an assault on Sept. 23. (Special to The News)
Gun thrown in dumpster after assault in Maple Ridge