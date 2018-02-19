Pitt Marauders upset MEI Eagles

Pitt Meadows Marauders capped a perfect regular season Saturday with a 91-57 upset win over the MEI Eagles of Abbosford.
The Marauders are the No. 10-ranked senior AAA team, according to B.C. Boys Basketball, while the Eagles are No. 8.
On Friday, Pitt defeated Robert Bateman of Abbotsford 101-67.
In another Fraser Valley game on Saturday, the Westview Wildcats downed the Maple Ridge Ramblers 63-35.
The SRT Titans edged MRSS on Friday, 57-56.
On Thursday, Westview fell to Rick Hansen 71-68, while SRT defeated the Garibaldi Rebels 60-31.
The Fraser Valley zone playoffs start Wednesday at Pitt secondary.
Westview plays Delta, while Pitt hosts Frank Hurt.
Pitt finished first in the valley with a 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 744-483 overall.
Westview went 5-4 with a plus-40 scoring differential and finished fifth.
SRT went 4-5, finishing sixth.
MRSS went 3-6, finishing seventh.
The Thomas Haney Thunder came ninth at 1-8, while Garibaldi came 10th at 0-9.