Pitt Meadows black belt medals in Oregon events

A Pitt Meadows martial artist was in two international competitions over the weekend, and was on the podium each time.

Matt Kwan travelled to Portland, Oregon to compete in the North American Grappling Association Oregon Open, and the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation Portland Open in back-to-back events.

He was representing the school he owns, On Guard Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Pitt Meadows.

“This was my first competition since June of last year due to a knee injury, and my first competition at black belt,” he said. “I won gold at NAGA with a kneebar submission, and won bronze at IBJJF in the masters lightweight black belt division.”

The latter was his first medal in the prestigious IBJJF. He said it was a close semi-final match that put him into the bronze final, and he was one advantage away from advancing to the gold medal final.

Kwan was also recently made the head grappling coach at Simon Fraser University, where he is a no gi Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor.

“I’m excited with my new role at SFU,” he said.

He added that after working as a chef for 10 years he is now a full-time BJJ instructor.

Kwan is now training toward the masters world championships being held in Las Vegas this July.