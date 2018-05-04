Pitt Meadows BMX star touring Europe

Pitt Meadows’ Alex Tougas has been part of a team of eight BMX riders Canada in Europe over the past three weeks.

Their tour wraps up over the next two weekends with UCI BMX Supercross World Cup competition in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Members of the NextGen squad, under the leadership of National NextGen Coach, Brendan Arnold, have been competing in Germany and the Netherlands at three Nations Cup and European Cup events.

“The trip has been an excellent opportunity for the Canadian NextGen riders to race against the best in the World,” said Arnold.

“There is no under-23 category in BMX so, although the competition is fierce, riders have realized that as soon as the gate drops anything can happen and opportunities must be taken to get themselves in the mix in races; it has been an excellent opportunity for them. Sometimes you learn more in defeat than victory.”

Daina Tuchscherer and Tougas made the Elite Finals at the 3 Nations Cup, while Drew Mechielsen made it to the final round at the Kampen European Cup event. They will be joined by Tory Nyhaug and James Palmer for the World Cup events beginning this weekend in Papendal, Netherlands and continuing the following weekend in Zolder, Belgium.

“The Canadian BMX Team has been in Europe for three weeks,” said Adam Muys, national BMX coach.

“The trip has been a productive one with Alex Tougas, Daina Tuchscherer and Drew Mechielsen making finals at the three Nationals Cup in Germany and the European Cup in the Netherlands. The Canadian riders are excited to race the Papendal World Cup and we are looking for some solid performances this weekend.”