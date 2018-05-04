Alex Tougas is with the national team touring Europe. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows BMX star touring Europe

Tougas races in finals in Germany and Netherlands

Pitt Meadows’ Alex Tougas has been part of a team of eight BMX riders Canada in Europe over the past three weeks.

Their tour wraps up over the next two weekends with UCI BMX Supercross World Cup competition in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Members of the NextGen squad, under the leadership of National NextGen Coach, Brendan Arnold, have been competing in Germany and the Netherlands at three Nations Cup and European Cup events.

“The trip has been an excellent opportunity for the Canadian NextGen riders to race against the best in the World,” said Arnold.

“There is no under-23 category in BMX so, although the competition is fierce, riders have realized that as soon as the gate drops anything can happen and opportunities must be taken to get themselves in the mix in races; it has been an excellent opportunity for them. Sometimes you learn more in defeat than victory.”

Daina Tuchscherer and Tougas made the Elite Finals at the 3 Nations Cup, while Drew Mechielsen made it to the final round at the Kampen European Cup event. They will be joined by Tory Nyhaug and James Palmer for the World Cup events beginning this weekend in Papendal, Netherlands and continuing the following weekend in Zolder, Belgium.

“The Canadian BMX Team has been in Europe for three weeks,” said Adam Muys, national BMX coach.

“The trip has been a productive one with Alex Tougas, Daina Tuchscherer and Drew Mechielsen making finals at the three Nationals Cup in Germany and the European Cup in the Netherlands. The Canadian riders are excited to race the Papendal World Cup and we are looking for some solid performances this weekend.”

Previous story
Representing B.C. at sledge hockey nationals

Just Posted

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Maple Ridge waiting to hear about traffic fine cash

Converting red-light cameras to speed enforcement will raise revenue haul for province

Representing B.C. at sledge hockey nationals

Ridge player has ‘a bright future’ in the game

2018 Home Show starts today in Maple Ridge

More than 375 exhibitors, showcasing everything to renovate, decorate and landscape your home.

Maple Ridge makes last-ditch plea for talk on social housing

Council though split, some want modular homes built

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Port of Vancouver truck drivers to get first raise since 2014

Pay was key issue in 2016 dispute when 2,000 truckers walked off the job for 28 days

Waterfront Station to get $17-million upgrade

Station to expand with new entrance, as well as escalators, staircases to be replaced

Public hearings set for Vancouver, New Westminster cops in misconduct cases

Allegations were made against Const. Mark Lobel, Const. Viet Hoang and Insp. John de Haas of the VPD

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

CN Rail cars derail Thursday night, 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Most Read