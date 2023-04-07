Pitt Meadows’ Brendan Morrison talks sports collectibles

Former Vancouver Canuck Brendan Morrison signs autographs at Cam Neely Arena aduring the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2018. (The News files)

Before he was scoring goals for the Vancouver Canucks, Brendan Morrison was a kid in Pitt Meadows out to score some hockey cards on the school playground.

The onetime centre of the unstoppable West Coast Express line, distributing passes to Marcus Naslund and Todd Bertuzzi, is coming back to his old stomping grounds for a card show. The Western Canada Collectibles Experience, which is happening April 7-9 at the Langley Events Centre.

“As a young kid, I collected a lot of hockey cards,” he said, recalling that his school day lunch hours and recesses were spent trying to win or trade for more cards. “I still have a ton of cards in my parents’ basement.”

As an NHLer, his passion for collecting switched focus. From 1997-98 until 2011-2012 Morrison would play 934 games in the National Hockey League, including parts of eight seasons with his hometown Canucks. A lot of players collect mementos from their careers, and he has his share of memorabilia.

He’s got a stick from his national championship, won in a storied career with the Michigan Wolverines. He was named the NCAA Tournament MVP as he led them to the championship in 1996. The next year he was the Hobey Baker Award winner as the NCAA player of the year.

He’s got the puck from the first goal he ever scored. When he picks it up, he remembers getting the call from his New Jersey Devils GM Lou Lamoriello, summoned to play in his first NHL game. Morrison had been having a great year in the minors, with the Albany River Rats, and was called up to play for the big club.

He was literally flying high. The owner’s private jet flew Morrison and Lamoriello to join the Devils for a game in Pittsburgh, at The Igloo.

“It was my first shot on net, my first goal, and it was on Tom Barrasso,” he remembers.

He’s got a stick from his first and only hat trick, when he potted three goals with the Canucks as they took on the Calgary Flames. The game ended in a 4-4 tie.

Games could end in a tie back then – there was no shootouts or three-on-three overtime back then, but Morrison wishes there had been. He said it looks like fun. An elite skater, there’s no doubt he would have been a breakaway waiting to happen with all the open ice in today’s tie-breaker.

Morrison had a career best 25 goals and 71 points in 2002-2003 with the Canucks, but agrees his style of play would suit today’s NHL, where there is less “clutch and grab” allowed.

“The game’s fun – it’s in a good place,” he said.

Morrison finished up his career with the Calgary Flames, and he admits when the Canucks and Flames meet on Saturday night, he’ll be cheering for Calgary – not out of preference, but patriotism. He wants to see Canadian teams in pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

“I would like to see Calgary get in the playoffs – they still have a chance of getting in,” he said.

He’s got a son playing college hockey and three daughters in sports – two in college soccer. So he doesn’t always have time to watch NHL games. But if he’s home and there’s a game on, he’s got it on the tube.

And he likes the foundation of what he sees with the Canucks.

“They have some work to do, but they have some key pieces there,” said Morrison. “I wasn’t thrilled that they lost Horvat.”

Like most pundits, he said the team will need to move an expensive contract or two to alleviate their salary cap issues.

Morrison is in his seventh season of the Reel West Coast finishing show with former Canuck blueliner Willie Mitchell, and fishing is his passion.

“I spend a lot of time getting out on the water, chasing fish around,” he said. “It’s being outdoors, getting fresh air, and the adrenaline rush of when you get a bite.”

On Saturday the collectors convention will feature Steve Shutt, Andy Moog and Denis Savard. Then on Sunday Morrison and Chaline Labonte will be singing. For more information see westerncanadacollectiblesexperience.ca