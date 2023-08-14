Pitt Meadows gets its own disc golf course – for one day

The pop-up event is at Bonson Park on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Disc golf is coming to Pitt Meadows later this month as the City of Pitt Meadows parks department transforms Bonson Park into a free pop-up course.

Not only will a temporary course be set up throughout the park, but city staff members and volunteers will also be on-site to help assist and guide those new to the sport.

There will also be several competitions taking place throughout the day, including one for the longest drive and most accurate throws.

Currently, the city has no permanent place to play disc golf, but depending on the results of this one-day trial, that may soon be changing.

As the City of Pitt Meadows explained, “This event is to foster community spirit and gauge interest in a permanent disc golf course in the community.”

Players of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend the event and share their feedback with city staff.

This free disc golf event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonson Park.

More information is available by emailing parksandrec@pittmeadows.ca.

