Pitt Meadows girls ready for playoffs

You can blame the wet weather on the Pitt Meadows Lady Marauders. The senior girls’ basketball squad has been making it rain all season.

“The team’s slogan this year is ‘making it rain,”’ said coach Trevor Severinski. “It’s great at home games. Every time we sink a three, about 20 fans hold up umbrellas.”

Severinski said the team has attracted about 75 people at recent games.

“It’s great for the team and for school spirit.”

The hot-shooting squad has been playing for tournament championships and leading its league.

The Marauders won the Rick Hansen Tournament in Abbotsford, placed second at a 16-team tournament in Victoria over the Christmas holiday, and last week won the Lady Marauder tournament.

Pitt defeated hometown rivals SRT in the semi-finals 99-55. Point guard Vanessa Lagrange and Brisa Waldbauer both had 20 points.

In the final, the Marauders beat Mark Isfeld from Vancouver Island, 58-45. Lagrange had 20 points, while Chantel Zinger had 12 points and ripped down 19 rebounds.

Zinger and Waldbauer both received first team all-star recognition, and the tournament MVP was Lagrange.

The Marauders are currently tied for first place in the Fraser Valley West league, and looking forward to the tip-off of the Fraser Valley tournament in the coming week at Langley Christian.

“We are very small, our tallest girl is only 5’10”,” said Severinski. “So we run, run, run. We press like crazy and play a very fast game.”

Among the starters are a Grade 10, three Grade 11s and one Grade 12. Grade 10 point guard Lagrange leads the team with an average of 18 points and 12 rebounds per game. Grade 11 Zinger is bringing 11 points and six steals a game. Waldbauer is averaging 10 points and 12 rebounds and is the team captain.

Japanese international student Tori Sato has been a great pickup for the team, adding about 10 points a game.