Michael Crisologo and Lauren Kim were the junior boys and junior girls champions at the 2019 Future Links, Driven by Acura Pacific Championship at Pitt Meadows Golf Club. (Chuck Russell/Golf Canada)

Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts future links

Local club member qualifies for Canadian championship

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Pitt Meadows Golf Club was the site of the Future Links, Driven by Acura Pacific Championship over the weekend, and Lauren Kim and Michael Crisologo were crowned champions.

Euna Han, a Meadows Gardens GC member from Coquitlam, was right behind Kim, from Surrey, losing by one after shooting a five-under par 71-71-69.

Han was just two shots back after a birdie at the par three 16th hole. Both players made par on the 17th. On the par five 18th hole, Han put her second shot on the front of the green. Kim had to lay up with her second shot and put her third about 20 feet away. Han’s eagle try just missed the hole.

Read also: Golf academy makes sports accessible to everyone

“I knew I had to make it and I thought it was in, 100 per cent,” Han said. “But it was a little low to the left.” Han tapped in for birdie to move to five-under for the tournament. Kim two-putted for her par and the win.

Kim, 13, rocketed to the lead by knocking in six birdies in round two. The Surrey, B.C. native shot a bogey-free round on Sunday, finishing at six under during the 54-hole event, one shot ahead of Euna Han in second place.

All the top five finishers earned exemptions into the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Championship on July 29-Aug. 2 at Lethbridge Country Club.

There were other local club members at the event. Meadow Gardens members included Alyssa Chang of Surrey in 18th, Martina Ju of Coquitlam tied for 21st, and Emily Li of Coquitlam in 28th. June Hsiao of the Pitt Meadows GC, a Coquitlam resident, finished 20th.

In the boys’ division, Crisologo, or Richmond, and Laurent Desmarchais of Longueuil, Que., both put together impressive final rounds and finished tied at five under on the tournament. A playoff was needed to decide the winner, and Crisologo birdied the first playoff hole to secure the victory.

Read also: Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump

There was a large field of 85 junior boys, and Maple Ridge’s Dale Longmuir of Pitt Meadows GC finished tied for 34th.

Three Meadow Gardens GC members competing were Bryan Chan of Port Coquitlam who tied for 40th, John Paul Kahlert of Maple Ridge who tied for 47th, and Ethan Posthumus of Coquitlam who tied for 65th. Swaneset member Andy Jang of Langley tied for 71st.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Retired quarterback Travis Lulay joins B.C. Lions front office

Just Posted

WorkSafe fines Golden Eagle farms $53,690

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Maple Ridge woman missing since May 9

Karen Gorrie described as Caucasian with long brown hair

Letters: ‘Dikes not a speedway for bikes’

Primary concern on Thornhill is water.

Hemp business seeks to expand in Pitt Meadows

Naturally Splendid wants more space for CBD extraction

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Vancouver police look for suspects in robbery, assault of senior

Police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after two men followed him into a payday loan store

Most Read