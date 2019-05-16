Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts future links

Michael Crisologo and Lauren Kim were the junior boys and junior girls champions at the 2019 Future Links, Driven by Acura Pacific Championship at Pitt Meadows Golf Club. (Chuck Russell/Golf Canada)

Pitt Meadows Golf Club was the site of the Future Links, Driven by Acura Pacific Championship over the weekend, and Lauren Kim and Michael Crisologo were crowned champions.

Euna Han, a Meadows Gardens GC member from Coquitlam, was right behind Kim, from Surrey, losing by one after shooting a five-under par 71-71-69.

Han was just two shots back after a birdie at the par three 16th hole. Both players made par on the 17th. On the par five 18th hole, Han put her second shot on the front of the green. Kim had to lay up with her second shot and put her third about 20 feet away. Han’s eagle try just missed the hole.

“I knew I had to make it and I thought it was in, 100 per cent,” Han said. “But it was a little low to the left.” Han tapped in for birdie to move to five-under for the tournament. Kim two-putted for her par and the win.

Kim, 13, rocketed to the lead by knocking in six birdies in round two. The Surrey, B.C. native shot a bogey-free round on Sunday, finishing at six under during the 54-hole event, one shot ahead of Euna Han in second place.

All the top five finishers earned exemptions into the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Championship on July 29-Aug. 2 at Lethbridge Country Club.

There were other local club members at the event. Meadow Gardens members included Alyssa Chang of Surrey in 18th, Martina Ju of Coquitlam tied for 21st, and Emily Li of Coquitlam in 28th. June Hsiao of the Pitt Meadows GC, a Coquitlam resident, finished 20th.

In the boys’ division, Crisologo, or Richmond, and Laurent Desmarchais of Longueuil, Que., both put together impressive final rounds and finished tied at five under on the tournament. A playoff was needed to decide the winner, and Crisologo birdied the first playoff hole to secure the victory.

There was a large field of 85 junior boys, and Maple Ridge’s Dale Longmuir of Pitt Meadows GC finished tied for 34th.

Three Meadow Gardens GC members competing were Bryan Chan of Port Coquitlam who tied for 40th, John Paul Kahlert of Maple Ridge who tied for 47th, and Ethan Posthumus of Coquitlam who tied for 65th. Swaneset member Andy Jang of Langley tied for 71st.



