Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts PGA of BC Championship

4 local golfers competed in the tournament, with 2 of them winning money

Wes Doka (right) represented Pitt Meadows Golf Club at the 2022 PGA of BC Championship, taking home nearly $300 in winnings. (Rob Wilton/The News)

This past week, the Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosted the PGA of BC Championship on Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 22-23).

This marks the first time that the Pitt Meadows club has hosted this provincial tournament in over 30 years.

99 professional golfers from all over B.C. showed up to the course to compete for the $6,300 grand prize and the opportunity to get their name etched onto the William Thompson trophy.

The tournament included four golfers from the Pitt Meadows area, two of which finished amongst the top 50 positions.

Jacob Schuster, Craig Barr, and Curtis Baldwin all represented the Meadow Gardens Golf Club, while Wes Doka was the sole player from the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

The home turf advantage seemed to be in Doka’s favour as he performed the best out of the four local golfers, finishing with a score of three-over-par, which tied him for the 20th position.

For finishing in the top half of the field, Doka and Baldwin, who finished tied for 44th with a score of ten-over-par, both recieved a share of the $35,000 purse that was split amongst the best 50 players.

The runner-up of the tournament, Bryn Parry, currently plays out of Seymour Creek Golf Centre. However, he first got his start as a junior golfer at the Pitt Meadow Golf Club over 35-years ago.

Parry lost in a sudden-death playoff situation after he tied the champion Nate Ollis for the first two playoff holes and lost by a single stroke on the third.

The next PGA of BC tournament will be held at Fairview Mountain Golf Club from Sept. 19-20.

