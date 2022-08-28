Wes Doka (right) represented Pitt Meadows Golf Club at the 2022 PGA of BC Championship, taking home nearly $300 in winnings. (Rob Wilton/The News)

Wes Doka (right) represented Pitt Meadows Golf Club at the 2022 PGA of BC Championship, taking home nearly $300 in winnings. (Rob Wilton/The News)

Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts PGA of BC Championship

4 local golfers competed in the tournament, with 2 of them winning money

This past week, the Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosted the PGA of BC Championship on Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 22-23).

This marks the first time that the Pitt Meadows club has hosted this provincial tournament in over 30 years.

99 professional golfers from all over B.C. showed up to the course to compete for the $6,300 grand prize and the opportunity to get their name etched onto the William Thompson trophy.

The tournament included four golfers from the Pitt Meadows area, two of which finished amongst the top 50 positions.

RELATED: Provincial girls juvenile golf champion from Pitt Meadows golf club

Jacob Schuster, Craig Barr, and Curtis Baldwin all represented the Meadow Gardens Golf Club, while Wes Doka was the sole player from the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

The home turf advantage seemed to be in Doka’s favour as he performed the best out of the four local golfers, finishing with a score of three-over-par, which tied him for the 20th position.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows golfers on target at Tournament of Champions

For finishing in the top half of the field, Doka and Baldwin, who finished tied for 44th with a score of ten-over-par, both recieved a share of the $35,000 purse that was split amongst the best 50 players.

The runner-up of the tournament, Bryn Parry, currently plays out of Seymour Creek Golf Centre. However, he first got his start as a junior golfer at the Pitt Meadow Golf Club over 35-years ago.

Parry lost in a sudden-death playoff situation after he tied the champion Nate Ollis for the first two playoff holes and lost by a single stroke on the third.

The next PGA of BC tournament will be held at Fairview Mountain Golf Club from Sept. 19-20.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Golf Course neighbours say they need protection

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfPGA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge curling club invites new players to try their game

Just Posted

Wes Doka (right) represented Pitt Meadows Golf Club at the 2022 PGA of BC Championship, taking home nearly $300 in winnings. (Rob Wilton/The News)
Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts PGA of BC Championship

Curlers get back on the ice next weekend. (The News files)
Maple Ridge curling club invites new players to try their game

Students in the international program can either enroll for 5 months, 1 year, and long-term until graduation. (Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows International Program Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools welcome hundreds of international students this fall

Mike Murray is hoping to be re-elected to school board in the Saturday, Oct. 15 election. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school board trustee running for re-election feels he has more work to do

Pop-up banner image