Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts rainy MJT Mini Tour tournament

Only 3 of the 6 divisions were able to finish all 18 holes before weather stoppage

A total of 70 Mini Tour players competed at the 2023 MJT Mini Tour at Pitt Meadows Golf Club on Monday, July 24. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

For the first time in two weeks, the Maple Leaf Junior Tour (MJT) Mini Tour returned to B.C., with 70 players gathering at Pitt Meadows Golf Club on Monday to compete in the qualifier event.

Girls and boys aged 12 and younger raced against the onslaught of rain, with only half of the six divisions able to finish all 18 holes.

Luna Zhou from Vancouver and Stella Sun from White Rock both finished with +5 in the Girls 8U division, but it was Zhou who was awarded the first-place win thanks to a countback calculation, which used the scores on the back nine holes to determine a winner.

“It feels really exciting to win,” said Zhou. “I just tried to stay calm, even when it was raining.”

There was no need for a countback in the Girls 9-10 division, where Burnaby’s Jody Li put on an impressive display and finished at seven-under-par, a full seven strokes less than her closest competitor.

Li said she had never been tested by so much rain before and was thankful she was still able to play so well in the difficult conditions.

“It felt good coming down the stretch and I was making most of my putts for birdie,” said Li.

The oldest girls division saw yet another tie for first place, with Vancouver’s Rikki Liu and Richmond’s Avva Nguyen both obtaining a final score of +4. A countback gave Liu the Girls 11-12 title, with Liu explaining that the greens and course temperature both made her hard-fought win even more challenging.

On the boys side of the competition, Everett Quewezance from Kamloops both started and finished his round with birdie holes, which allowed him to capture the Boys 8U title with a +1 score.

Just like with the girls division, the Boys 9-10 age group also saw a clear winner, with James (Chenrui) Qiu from Surrey shooting an outstanding front nine that had him going into the second half with a score of four under par. Qiu continued to play well on the backstretch, finishing at -3, which put him eight strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

The Boys 11-12 division was much more closely contested, with three players tying for second place at +9 after play was prematurely stopped before hole 15. Finishing just ahead of them was Brayden Ko from Richmond, who fought through the tough weather to secure his +5 win.

“I am very thankful for my caddy,” said Ko. “He had a big impact on my win and I am just very thankful for him.”

In addition to capturing their title divisions, the winning players also moved one step closer to securing spots in the MJT Mini Tour National Championship, which will take place in Tsawwassen from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

The next MJT Mini Tour stop in B.C. will be at Guildford Golf Club in Surrey on Aug. 14.