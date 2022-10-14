Pitt Meadows golfer chosen as player of the year on junior tour

Jaden August also won the BC order of merit on Maple Leaf tour

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August was the Bantam Golfer of the Year in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, and also won the BC Order of Merit on the MJT. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows golf phenom Jaden August has been recognized as the national Bantam Boys Player of the Year in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT).

He and players of the year in five other age groups receive a plaque, along with $500 in funding, with an additional $500 towards expenses of participation in the MJT National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

August was also the MJT order of merit winner for B.C. for 2022, and will receive a certificate of achievement, a Herschel prize pack, and an additional $200 towards expenses for participation in the MJT National Championship.

August, who golfs out of Meadow Gardens Golf Course, finished with a stroke average of 71.55 – well ahead of the second-place finisher in B.C., who had a stroke average of 74.70.

Maple Ridge’s Elsa Wu finished a respectable ninth in the U-15 girls order of merit in B.C.

“It is a pleasure to recognize the achievements of these young athletes,” said Elaine Denton, director of marketing and administration for MJT.

“We wish to acknowledge the generous support from sponsors and donors with the awards and look forward to seeing the juniors continue as champions, in golf and in life.”

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows golfer wins junior tour event

An additional $12,000 in scholarship funds is also to be awarded to 12 other MJT members for the 2022 MJT Herrendorf Family Foundation scholarships. These will be announced shortly.