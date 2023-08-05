Pitt Meadows golfer comes out on top at Surrey tournament

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

More than 100 junior golfers showed up to Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey last weekend to compete in the MJT Odlum Brown Classic, but it was a Pitt Meadows athlete who came out on top in the Bantam Boys division.

This three-round tournament put players’ abilities to the test, with the second-day cut eliminating more than a third of the entire player field.

But never in any danger of being eliminated was Pitt Meadows’ Jaden August, 14, who led the Bantam Boys leaderboard for most of the weekend.

August started out with a solid round of +2, but it was his shooting on the second day that really set him apart from the competition.

After sinking birdies on half of the holes for the day, August used his -8 round to climb to the top of the leaderboard along with Surrey’s Tiger Xie, where both golfers sat with a total score of six under par going into the cut.

Rather than letting the pressure get to him, August continued to play to the best of his ability in the third and final round, and ended the tournament in style as he notched an eagle on hole 18 to finish with a tournament score of -8.

“Coming down the stretch, I tried to stick to my process and my game plan no matter what,” said August.

His comfortable seven-stroke lead earned him the Bantam Boys title and got him one step closer to being invited to play in the MJT National Championship in November.

The next MJT tournament in B.C. will be the MJT Ford Series at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club from Aug. 14 to 15.

