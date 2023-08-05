Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows golfer comes out on top at Surrey tournament

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the MJT Odlum Brown Classic

More than 100 junior golfers showed up to Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey last weekend to compete in the MJT Odlum Brown Classic, but it was a Pitt Meadows athlete who came out on top in the Bantam Boys division.

This three-round tournament put players’ abilities to the test, with the second-day cut eliminating more than a third of the entire player field.

But never in any danger of being eliminated was Pitt Meadows’ Jaden August, 14, who led the Bantam Boys leaderboard for most of the weekend.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts rainy MJT Mini Tour tournament

August started out with a solid round of +2, but it was his shooting on the second day that really set him apart from the competition.

After sinking birdies on half of the holes for the day, August used his -8 round to climb to the top of the leaderboard along with Surrey’s Tiger Xie, where both golfers sat with a total score of six under par going into the cut.

Rather than letting the pressure get to him, August continued to play to the best of his ability in the third and final round, and ended the tournament in style as he notched an eagle on hole 18 to finish with a tournament score of -8.

“Coming down the stretch, I tried to stick to my process and my game plan no matter what,” said August.

His comfortable seven-stroke lead earned him the Bantam Boys title and got him one step closer to being invited to play in the MJT National Championship in November.

The next MJT tournament in B.C. will be the MJT Ford Series at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club from Aug. 14 to 15.

READ ALSO: Nick Taylor’s life has surreal moments since RBC Canadian Open win

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfPitt Meadows

 

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Veselinovic misses penalty in shootout as Whitecaps fall to Tigres

Just Posted

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer comes out on top at Surrey tournament

Bears got into Shannon Black’s chicken coup and killed at least 40 of her hens over a three day period. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Bears decimate more chicken farms this year in Maple Ridge

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, received a silver medal in the Adult Solo Female category. (Special to The News)
Medals heaped on Maple Ridge acro team at global competition