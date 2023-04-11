Jaden August won the bantam boys division of the MJT Team TaylorMade Championship (West). (MJT/Special to The News)

Jaden August won the bantam boys division of the MJT Team TaylorMade Championship (West). (MJT/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows golfer gets first place at Team TaylorMade Championship

Jaden August finished one stroke below the other 23 bantam boys golfers

Less than a month into the 2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Tour (MJT), Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August is already making a big name for himself, snagging a first-place win at last weekend’s MJT Team TaylorMade Championship (West).

Chris Hood, B.C. tournament director for MJT, explained that all 112 junior golfers had to overcome some initial challenges at Morgan Creek Golf Club as the weather made the Surrey course even more difficult.

“The kids appreciated the support by TaylorMade Golf,” said Hood. “Their on-site presence was a nice addition as it was a very challenging weekend weather-wise and we were glad that we got in all 36 holes.”

RELATED: Young South Surrey golfer heading to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt Championship

August, 14, competed in the bantam boys division, managing to overcome a several-stroke deficit after the first day and winning the category by a single stroke with a final score of 11 over par.

The next challenge for August will be the MJT G&G Brands Classic at GreenTee Country Club in Langley on April 22 and 23.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club hosting PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfJunior SportsPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giant in the running for rookie of the year title
Next story
Sapporo may delay Olympic bid to 2034 after Tokyo scandal

Just Posted

Officer Cadet Orlando Torres-Martinez, undergraduate student at the Royal Military College of Canada, attended the March 31 professional development event. (Aviator Annie-Claude Pellerin/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge student gets glimpse of military future at professional development weekend

Vincent Bryant is a business development expert who is speaking at a Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows event on April 25. (Chamber of commerce/Special to The News)
Business expert comes to Maple Ridge for chamber of commerce seminar

Jessica Hailstone (left) and Caitlyn Domijan are the founders of The Collective Markets, and will be running the spring market event at Pitt Meadows Airport on April 22 and 23. (The Collective Markets/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Airport hosts massive spring market event

The illustrated concept for the CP Rail underpass project located at Harris Road. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows residents speak out against requested $50 million for Harris Road underpass