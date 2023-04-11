Pitt Meadows golfer gets first place at Team TaylorMade Championship

Jaden August finished one stroke below the other 23 bantam boys golfers

Jaden August won the bantam boys division of the MJT Team TaylorMade Championship (West). (MJT/Special to The News)

Less than a month into the 2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Tour (MJT), Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August is already making a big name for himself, snagging a first-place win at last weekend’s MJT Team TaylorMade Championship (West).

Chris Hood, B.C. tournament director for MJT, explained that all 112 junior golfers had to overcome some initial challenges at Morgan Creek Golf Club as the weather made the Surrey course even more difficult.

“The kids appreciated the support by TaylorMade Golf,” said Hood. “Their on-site presence was a nice addition as it was a very challenging weekend weather-wise and we were glad that we got in all 36 holes.”

August, 14, competed in the bantam boys division, managing to overcome a several-stroke deficit after the first day and winning the category by a single stroke with a final score of 11 over par.

The next challenge for August will be the MJT G&G Brands Classic at GreenTee Country Club in Langley on April 22 and 23.