Pitt Meadows golfer wins pee wee championship

A Pitt Meadows junior golfer became a national champion over the weekend in Surrey.

After a tremendous season on the MJT, 12-year-old Jaden August won the MJT National Championship title in the pee wee boys division with rounds of 74, 70, 74 for a total of 218, finishing four strokes ahead.

The best juniors across Canada qualified for this tournament via their top finishes in MJT regional schedules. They came together for four days of golf at Morgan Creek Golf Club in Surrey on Oct. 8-11.

August recorded an eagle and nine birdies over the three days of the competition, and showed great poise and determination right to the very end.

“I stayed patient out there and really just focused on my game,” he said, noting that his work on the mental side of the game throughout the season paid off at the national championship. “That allowed me to hit better shots and focus more on what I needed to do.”

The 2021 MJT BC Order of Merit winner and Mini Tour National Champion, Jim Zhu, 12, of Vancouver, was four strokes back in second place, shooting 77, 76, 69 = 222.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.