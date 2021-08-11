Pitt Meadows golfers on target at Tournament of Champions

Ryan Lloyd and Wes Doka of the Pitt Meadows Golf Club competed in the PGA of BC Tournament of Champions event on Monday. (Rob Wilton/Special to The News)

A team from the Pitt Meadows Golf Club finished in the cash at the PGA of BC Tournament of Champions event, which was held at Mayfair Lakes Gold and Country Club in Richmond on Monday.

Wes Doka and Ryan Lloyd tied for fifth, which earned club pro Doka $400, and Lloyd got into the amateur prize pool.

The Tournament of Champions is a unique team event in which PGA of BC club professionals (head, executive and head teaching professionals) pair up with a club champion or other designated amateur from their facility to compete against teams from across the province in a best ball event. Thirty-two teams vied for the title on Monday.

READ ALSO: Japan’s PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

READ ALSO: 2 men, 14 peaks and 1 day: New limits reached by climbers in B.C.’s Rogers Pass

The event was won by professional Dave Zibrik and amateur Jeff Dagg of the Point Grey Golf and Country Club. Zibrik earned $1,000 for the win – his first PGA of BC crown since winning the 2016 Club Professional Championship – while Dagg was awarded the top amateur prize, a set of PING irons.

Rob Wilton is a Lower Mainland freelance photojournalist.

Follow Rob on Instagram @rjmedia.tech.

hr width=”75%”>

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golfmaple ridgePitt Meadows