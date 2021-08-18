Pitt Meadows Gun Club members bring home trophies at trapshooting provincials

Rajan Kumar, Matteo Sekela, Dusan Remias and Dave Carter after winning at the BCTA this year. (Pitt Meadows Gun Club/Special to The News)

Several members from the Pitt Meadows Gun Club (PMGC) gave winning performances at this year’s Provincial Trapshooting Championship.

The 2021 69th BC Trapshooting Association (BCTA) provincials, held at Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, from Aug. 13 to 15, saw 10 participants from the gun club, said Dan Otway, president of PMGC.

In a social media post, the club celebrated the participating club members, and expressed joy over their performance.

“Our Pitt Meadows members did pretty good this past weekend! Matteo Sekela won Runner-up High Overall Combined (total of the Provincial events, 400 targets). Matteo also won Runner-up in the BC Handicap yardage event. Dave Carter won AA 16yd. Rajan Kumar won Mid-yardage in the Memorial Handicap and C class in the Preliminary Doubles. Dusan Remias won Runner-up in the Memorial Handicap and Short Yardage in the BC Handicap event. Great shooting!!!” said the post.

One of the participants was 15-year-old Rand Moh who competed for Junior and Lady awards. Otway said, while she was unable to win an award, she has taken top Lady and Junior awards at PMGC trophy shoots.

“Pitt Meadows resident Rajan Kumar and Dusan Remias are relatively new to shooting as both have shot clays for less than a year and were in their first championship. Both are natural shooters with excellent hand/eye coordination and we expect them to do well in future events!” he said.

Matteo Sekela, the 18-year-old, started at PMGC at the age of 13.

“He’s practiced hard to stay sharp and shot well in this year’s Canadian Championship where he finished second in the featured Handicapped yardage event with a 98/100 losing to a 99/100 by an Ontario shooter. He’s also won our club championship twice, and finished second overall in the Provincial shoot 2 years ago losing by two targets after going 762/800,” said Otway.

This year, the gun club is celebrating 75 years since its founding on May 10, 1946.

“We were unable to host an open house this year with the restrictions limiting gatherings. Our hope is to have an open house event in June [next year] after Pitt Meadows Days. We’ll have information at that event and will be offering an opportunity for anyone interested to come out and give clay shooting a try at our open house,” said Otway.

