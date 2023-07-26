Pitt Meadows hockey event raises money for SAINTS Rescue animal charity

Former NHL player Brett Sonne will host Just Play! on July 29

Brett Sonne will be hosting another Just Play! hockey event on July 29 to raise money for SAINTS Rescue. (Brett Sonne/Special to The News)

Former NHL centre Brett Sonne is showcasing the charitable side of hockey with his upcoming Just Play! event on Saturday.

This youth hockey tournament features a three-on-three format, with all of the proceeds going toward SAINTS Rescue, which provides a sanctuary home to senior and special needs animals throughout the Lower Mainland.

At last year’s event, Sonne was able to help raise nearly $800, which he said was given directly to the not-for-profit organization KidSport.

READ MORE: Just Play! brings charitable hockey to Pitt Meadows

This year, Just Play! is seeing a few changes, one of which is expanding the event to also include U13 athletes in addition to U11.

“I’m trying to recreate a neighbourhood hockey environment that is inclusive and welcoming,” said Sonne.

He explained that there are still a couple of spots open, with players of all genders welcome, provided that they have their own BC Hockey-approved equipment.

Entry is by optional donation, with the event taking place on Saturday, July 29, at the Pitt Meadows Arena Complex from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

READ ALSO: BC Hockey approves Junior A status for three Junior B hockey leagues

fundraiserfundraisinghockeyPitt Meadows