Dylan McIntosh of Pitt Meadows will be a captain with his university team this season. (Hofstra University)

Pitt Meadows lacrosse star named captain in NCCA

McIntosh will be a leader with Hofstra Pride

Dylan McIntosh will be in a leadership role with Hofstra University’s men’s lacrosse team this year.

Hailing from Pitt Meadows, and a player with the Langley Thunder Junior A team, McIntosh put up some good offensive numbers in 2020, including a three-goal, two-assist performance against Wagner.

McIntosh also earned a spot on the Spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for a stellar academic semester. He is a marketing major, aspiring to a career in business.

The senior is in his third season with the team, which is based in Hempstead, NY. His career got off to a good start. McIntosh started all 14 games as a freshman on attack, and was third on the team in goals with 21, and points with 24.

He played minor lacrosse with the Ridge Meadows Burrards, winning provincial gold in 2013, during his Bantam year, and scored a hat trick in the final.

READ ALSO:Bantams win lacrosse gold

With the Thunder in 2019, the high-scoring runner put up a career best 35 goals and 47 points in 12 games.

 


