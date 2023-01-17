Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge teams fail to get podium finishes at Goulet Memorial Classic

The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Pitt Meadows Marauders finished the Goulet Memorial Classic with a 2-2 record, with their victories coming against Port Moody and Maple Ridge Secondary. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Home-court advantage didn’t appear to play much of a role for the Pitt Meadows Marauders as they hosted the Goulet Memorial Classic tournament last week.

Although they got off to a hot start, beating Port Moody by a score of 113-81, the Marauders quickly tasted defeat in their second game against NorKam Senior Secondary, which ended 89-71.

Meanwhile, Maple Ridge Secondary also started off on the right foot by beating Caledonia Secondary 64-57 in the opening game of the tournament. But just like Pitt Meadows, MRSS couldn’t pull out consecutive wins, dropping a devastating 88-24 loss to Dr. Charles Best Secondary.

The third match for these teams saw Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows going up against one another, with the Marauders coming out on top, doubling Maple Ridge’s score in an 80-40 win.

To end the tournament, MRSS faced the Centennial Centaurs but were unable to grind out a victory, losing 98-62 and taking eighth place in the 12-team contest.

Pitt Meadows saw a similar end to the tournament, losing an 87-73 game against W.J. Mouat and finishing in sixth place overall.

Despite the less-than-stellar performance by Pitt Meadows, waves of students showed up to support their team and honour the memory of Rich Goulet, who served as the school’s senior boys basketball coach for 39 years.

It was Dr. Charles Best Secondary that won the Goulet Memorial Classic in a hard-fought final against Kitsilano on Saturday evening.