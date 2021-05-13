Pitt Meadows pitcher an all conference player in the NCAA

Tori Peterson has been outstanding this season for Eastern Kentucky University

Tori Peterson has been named a first team all-star in the NCAA Ohio Valley Conference. (Facebook/Eastern Kentucky University)

Tori Peterson, a senior who pitches for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, has made the All-Ohio Valley Conference softball team.

The team was announced on Wednesday morning, and the Pitt Meadows resident was one of four players from the Colonels selected. She was named to the first team.

Peterson, a senior, is 16-5 on the season with a 2.27 ERA. Her 16 overall wins and 12 OVC wins ranks second in the league, and she ranks in the top 10 in the league in innings pitched, appearances, games started and shutouts.

Tom Bowen, the Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association director of coaching and player development, coached Peterson when she was with the local association. He said she was one of the best players ever to take the mound for a Ridge Meadows softball team.

“You could see the potential in her when she was 10,” he said. “She was a string bean kid, but just had the right mechanics.”

Peterson was a standout minor ball player, and among many highlights won gold at the Canadian Championships with the White Rock Renegades in 2017, pitching the final game.

“She was a chucker, but she could hit too,” recalled Bowen.

Now she is a six-foot tall NCAA star, and her team is playing in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament starting Thursday.