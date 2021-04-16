Pitt Meadows pitcher shining in the NCAA

Tori Peterson was named Pitcher of the Week in the NCAA Ohio Valley Conference. (Facebook/Eastern Kentucky University)

A softball player from Pitt Meadows is shining in the NCAA this year.

Eastern Kentucky University senior Tori Peterson was named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week last week.

Peterson went 2-0 with one save and an 0.57 ERA over 12 and one-third innings last week for the Colonels. The pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout against in-state rival Western Kentucky last week, allowing only four hits and striking out four.

She threw four shutout innings in game one of the doubleheader against Tennessee State on Sunday, before coming out of the bullpen and picking up the save in game two.

In a great season, Peterson is 13-2 overall on the year with a 1.85 ERA.

In league play, she leads the Ohio Valley Conference in wins with 10, also holds a league best 0.95 ERA, and tops the circuit in innings pitched with 66.2. She is also among the league leaders in other pitching categories, as opponents are batting just .195 against her (fifth), she has 44 strikeouts (sixth), and she has allowed only one homer (tied for first).

Peterson was a standout minor ball player, and among many highlights won gold at the Canadian Championships with the White Rock Renegades in 2017, pitching the final game.

Peterson is majoring in health science.