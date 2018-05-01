Shaina Eyre of Pitt Meadows pitching for Fort Wayne. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows pitcher wins honour

Eyre pitcher of the week in NCAA Summit League

Softball pitcher Shaina Eyre of Pitt Meadows was named the Summit League’s Pitcher of the Week for her performance during the week of April 23-29.

The freshman Eyre plays for the NCAA Fort Wayne Mastadons, and collected her first-career Pitcher of the Week honour. She did not allow an earned run in a complete game victory over North Dakota State on Sunday.

She struck out a season-high five batters and allowed only five hits against the Bison. Eyre held NDSU to a .192 batting average in the victory. She helped the Mastodons defeat the Bison for the first time since 2014, snapping an 11-game winless streak against North Dakota State.

Eyre joins teammate Bailey Benefiel as the only teammates to be named Pitcher of the Week this season by the Summit League.

The 6’1” Eyre was a White Rock Renegades player in minor ball, and helped lead her team to the gold medal at the 2015 under-16 Canadian National Championships and silver at the 2016 under-18 Canadian National Championships. She graduated from Pitt Meadows secondary.

