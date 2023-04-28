Jaime Perrault (left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)

Jaime Perrault (left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows player returns for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

Jaime Perrault helped the team with the inaugural season of League1 BC soccer

With only a couple of days until the home openers of League1 BC soccer, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy has announced its roster for the second-ever season of this pro-am soccer league.

On the female team, Pitt Meadows’ own Jaime Perrault will once again be bringing her fierce competitiveness to the field after helping her team win the inaugural season of League1 BC soccer last year.

Perrault is one of 16 B.C. players that will be playing for the Whitecaps FC Academy women’s team this upcoming season.

On the men’s side, 21 B.C. players will be representing the province as they look to beat last year’s performance that found the team just missing the finals.

RELATED: Maple Ridge athlete joins Canada Baseball Junior National Team for spring training

Both teams will be playing out of Thunderbird Stadium at UBC, with the season openers for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy taking place on Sunday, April 30 at noon for the women and 2:30 p.m. for the men.

The women’s team includes the following B.C. players:

• Kierra Blundell (Langley)

• Sienna Gibson (Vancouver)

• Jeneva Hernandez-Gray (Coquitlam)

• Ava Jackson (Burnaby)

• Joy Kimwemwe (Vancouver)

• Clare Logan (Vancouver)

• Keira Martin (Langley)

• Madelyn Martin (Burnaby)

• Tea Mayson (North Vancouver)

• Iba Oching (Burnaby)

• Jaime Perrault (Pitt Meadows)

• Ashley Roberts (Victoria)

• Noelle Sather (Port Coquitlam)

• Sidney Venier (Delta)

• Emily Wong (Coquitlam)

• Emma Yee (Richmond)

The men’s team includes the following B.C. players:

• David Ajagbe (Surrey)

• Chris Album (West Vancouver)

• Luka Assaf (Vancouver)

• Ben Alexander (Chilliwack)

• Chad Baker (Coquitlam)

• Max Campeau (Port Moody)

• Max Comsia (Nort Vancouver)

• Kallum Corr (Port Coquitlam)

• Joel Demian (Langley)

• Matheus De Souza (Surrey)

• Edwin Espinal (Vancouver)

• Amir Ghasemi (Coquitlam)

• Michael Hennessy (Vancouver)

• Joven Mann (Surrey)

• Yayo Mutombo (Richmond)

• Luke Norman (Vancouver)

• Cohen Park (Vancouver)

• Koji Poon (Vancouver)

• Deylen Vellios (Burnaby)

• Nik White (Port Moody)

• Dan Wood (Vancouver)

RELATED: AFC Toronto City becomes third team to sign on to Canadian women’s pro soccer league

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy will be facing the Victoria Highlanders FC on Sunday. Full schedules are available by visiting www.league1bc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior SportsPitt MeadowssoccerVancouver Whitecaps

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Seahawks fans may finally have reasons to love their team’s first round

Just Posted

Jaime Perrault (2nd from left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows player returns for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner recently chatted with a very young child. She and other local Mounties are inviting questions from kids as part of the RCMP’s 150 anniversary. Maybe this one is a little to young, but maybe not. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
CONTEST: Question a Mountie

A Maple Ridge city councillor seeks to restrict open drug use in parks and places people gather. (Black Press file photo)
Maple Ridge city councillor wants to restrict open drug use

A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Maple Ridge