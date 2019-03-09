Iman Ostovari, seen here against Argyle, has been a leading scorer for the Marauders. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows plays at basketball provincials Saturday

Vernon vs. North Delta in 3A championship game

The Pitt Meadows Marauders are back in action at the provincial championships on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Marauders won the Fraser Valley championship and entered the B.C. High School Boys 3A Basketball Tournament as the third seed. Hoewever, they were upset in their opener 85-69 by the Argyle Pipers of Richmond on Wednesday.

In their second game on Thursday morning the Marauders beat the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford by a score of 85-45.

Guard Iman Ostovari led the scoring with 16 points, Ben Pollard and Ryan Tougas both scored 15, while Cole Leon scored 11 and led in rebounding with eight.

That brought a Friday meeting with G.P. Vanier, and the Courtenay team beat the Marauders 65-61. The Marauders led the game 38-33 at half time, and held a lead for most of the contest, but the Towhees, who have been ranked in the top 10 in B.C. this season, took over late.

Ostovari led the scoring with 19 points, Leon was big inside with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Pollard scored 11, and Brendan Pardy scored 10.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. the Marauders will take on Steveston-London of Richmond.

The 3A final will see Vernon take on North Delta at 6 p.m. – the number two and three ranked teams heading into the tournament.

