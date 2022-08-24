Braden James has only been riding his horse Fiventum Kieni for a year, but has already won the $2,500 Open Classic 1.25m event with her. (Dan Ferguson/The News)

Pitt Meadows rider gets gold twice at local horse jumping event

Braden James placed in top 3 spots for 8 events at Thunderbird Show Park

This past week saw Pitt Meadows athlete, Braden James, winning two different categories at the 2022 Summer Fort Classic at Thunderbird Show Park.

James, 28, has been competing in horse jumping and other equestrian events since he was five-years-old, and he used this expertise to capture first place in the FEI CSI3* Two Phases 1.35M event as well as the $2,500 Open Classic 1.25M.

In addition to his two first place wins, James also finished in the top three positions in six other Summer Fort Classic events.

“I was living in Europe for about eight or nine years competing and riding for some of the best stables in the world and moved back about two years ago, so it’s been nice being back to compete at home,” said James.

Thunderbird is a familair venue for James, having grown up competing there many times. To make his return there and capture a few medals in the process, has meant a lot to him.

“It was a nice touch on the week,” said James. “All the horses jumped very well and all placed, and all of my students rode exceptionally well and placed in their classes as well.”

Rather than bask in the glory of his latest wins, James is already looking to the future and planning for his next event.

“I am planning on taking a couple horses to the masters in Calgary in two weeks, and after that we will be back out for the 3* show at the end of September at tbird,” said James. “After that, I’ll will give the horses a break to just be horses and then plan a circuit in California in the late fall.”

