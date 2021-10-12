Pitt Meadows Secondary School boys Volleyball team. (Alison Evans/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Secondary gets a boys volleyball team

Team wins in games against Garibaldi and Westview

Pitt Meadows Secondary school recently got a boys volleyball team after several years and the team, that was put together in a short time, for a short season, has already started making waves in the community.

Alison Evans, a parent volunteer, told The News that the school hadn’t had a boys volleyball team in several years.

“We had thought of starting a boys volleyball team with grade 8 and 9, a couple of years back but then COVID hit and volleyball wasn’t an option. So this year, a team with grade 9 and 10 was started,” she said.

The team played their first game against Garibaldi Secondary on Oct. 6 and won.

“This match was electric and just so exciting. It was the first match of the season and for the team, but also because it was such a close game,” she noted.

In the first game, Pitt Meadows scored 25-18, in the second 25-11 and the final one, which ran into overtime, had the team scoring 16-14 against the Garibaldi Secondary team.

The Pitt Meadows team played Westview Secondary on the same day, and won that game as well. In the first match, Pitt Meadows lost 18-25, in the second they won 25-14 and in the final game, the team won 15-8.

The team will be having an exhibition game with the Riverside Secondary team from Port Coquitlam; a team that is considered to be very good, according to Evans.

The Pitt Meadows boys team will also be playing against Maple Ridge Secondary and more games against Garibaldi and Westview secondary schools in the coming days.

The team, is so brand new for the school, that they didn’t have any team jerseys which is why the grade 9/10 students wore some old soccer jerseys.

“The boys have now bought shirts with numbers for the next game but hopefully they will have boys volleyball jerseys next year,” Evans said.

“But it was just so great to see the boys come out their comfort zones to try out for a new sport and then go on to win. They have already improved and done so well in the short time despite the accelerated short season for the sport.”

Pitt Meadows Secondary School boys Volleyball team. (Alison Evans/Special to The News)

