Bruno Chu (centre) will be coaching the Pitt Meadows Marauders at the upcoming Fraser North Junior Boys Basketball Championships. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Pitt Meadows Secondary hosts Fraser North Junior Boys Basketball Championships

Tournament starts this afternoon and runs until Saturday

The Fraser North Junior Boys Basketball Championships are about to be underway at Pitt Meadows Secondary, with the tournament starting this afternoon and running until Feb. 18.

Burnaby South will face Heritage Woods at 3 p.m. to open up the tournament at the Pitt Meadows gym.

That will be followed by a 4:45 p.m. game of Pinetree versus Burnaby Mountain, and Westview against St. Thomas More at 6:30 p.m.

The Pitt Meadows home team will close out the first night of the district championships with an 8:15 p.m. match against Centennial.

The eight teams will then continue battling it out for the next few days, with the finals being played on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Three of the teams from the tournament will earn the right to represent the Fraser North district at the 2023 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament, which is set to take place from Feb. 25 to 28.

