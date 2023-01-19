Pitt Meadows Secondary hosts Senior Girls Marauder Tournament this week

The Pitt Meadows Marauders senior girls are the highest-ranked team in the upcoming tournament this week. (The News)

After a two-year break, the Senior Girls Marauder Tournament is back this week at Pitt Meadows Secondary, with eight Lower Mainland basketball teams gathering to duke it out in a round-robin format.

Jason Boyes, coach of the senior girls Pitt Meadows Marauders, explained that having this tournament at home is a big benefit to both the team and the school.

“While we have travelled to tourneys in Kamloops, Victoria, Langley, Vancouver, and Chilliwack this is a chance to play at home in front of friends and family,” said Boyes.

“For our grade 12s, it will be some of the last home games that they will play in their high school careers.”

Taking place from Thursday to Saturday, the tournament will include teams from Surrey, North Vancouver, Langley, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, and the home team of Pitt Meadows.

“Our senior girls team has played against some of the top AAA competition in the province and has had some success,” said Boyes. “We are currently ranked honourable mention in the top 10 AAA girls rankings in the province and are looking to continue the momentum going into the playoffs next month.”

Come out and support the Sr Varsity Girls tonight and through the weekend as we host the Lady Marauder Classic. First game is Thu at 8pm. GO MARAUDERS GO!!!! pic.twitter.com/JXXdMdF6Xo — Pitt Athletics (@PMSSAthletics) January 19, 2023

Here are the first sets of games taking place on Thursday, Jan. 19:

3:30 p.m. – Maple Ridge vs Fraser Heights

5 p.m. – Panorama Ridge vs Tamanawis

6:30 p.m. – R.E. Mountain vs Burnaby North

8 p.m. – Pitt Meadows vs Windsor

The championship match will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m.